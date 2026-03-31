Parineeti Chopra ‘proud’ as husband Raghav Chadha demands paternity leave be made a legal right: ‘I know how personal this is for you’

New father and AAP MP Raghav Chadha raised an important issue in Parliament. He spoke about paternity leave, arguing that caregiving should be a shared responsibility and demanded that it be made a legal right in India. Raghav shared his video from Parliament on Instagram, and his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, lauded his effort.

Raghav shared his video and wrote, “I demanded in Parliament that PATERNITY LEAVE should be a legal right in India. When a child is born, both parents are congratulated. But caregiving responsibility falls on one. The mother.”

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