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Parineeti Chopra ‘proud’ as husband Raghav Chadha demands paternity leave be made a legal right: ‘I know how personal this is for you’
Raghav Chadha shared his video from Parliament where he demands paternity leave be made a legal right in India.
New father and AAP MP Raghav Chadha raised an important issue in Parliament. He spoke about paternity leave, arguing that caregiving should be a shared responsibility and demanded that it be made a legal right in India. Raghav shared his video from Parliament on Instagram, and his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, lauded his effort.
Raghav shared his video and wrote, “I demanded in Parliament that PATERNITY LEAVE should be a legal right in India. When a child is born, both parents are congratulated. But caregiving responsibility falls on one. The mother.”
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He added, “A father should not have to choose between caregiving for his newborn and keeping his job. And a mother should not have to go through childbirth & recovery without her husband’s support. Right after childbirth the woman, needs her husband’s presence the most. The husband’s caregiving responsibility towards his wife is equally important. I raised this issue in Parliament because caregiving is a shared responsibility. Our laws must reflect that.”
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Parineeti Chopra commented on his post and wrote, “Proud to say that this thoughtful leader – solving issue after issue for the public – is my husband and my baby’s father! Seeing you as a hands-on father everyday, I KNOW how personal this is for you! Proud of you. Today, every mother who feels alone and is left alone, is going to feel seen and heard today!”
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in September 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. They welcomed their first child, Neer, on October 19, 2025.
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