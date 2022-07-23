Parineeti Chopra’s photo dump from Priyanka Chopra’s birthday is ‘pure celebration’. See here

Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday a few days ago and recently shared some unseen photos from the uber cool party. Soon after, her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra also shared photos from the same weekend. Sharing it in two posts, the Ishaqzaade actor gave a glimpse of the fun time she spent in Mexico. While Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas played hosts, the party was attended by the former’s mother Madhu Chopra, friend Natasha Poonawalla and other close friends.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote how the 48 hours were all about ‘pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean’. Referring the posts as ‘photo no. 1 and no.2’ she also wished the ‘World’s Desi Girl’ or her ‘Mimi Didi’ a happy birthday.

“It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you,” she wrote while tagging Priyanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The pictures have multiple selfies of Priyanka and Parineeti, with Nick Jonas also joining in for a few. There are also candid shots from the party and the pool, and some from their time on the beach. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also posted a gorgeous photo of herself posing for the camera in a shimmery silver dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also shared pictures with her birthday squad along with a heartfelt note. Starting by thanking her husband, she wrote, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

The Quantico actor called herself ‘grateful and blessed’ for all the love, as she added, “I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Russo Brothers’ show Citadel. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Parineeti, on the other hand, has an exciting lineup including Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila and Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled next.