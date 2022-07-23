scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Parineeti Chopra’s photo dump from Priyanka Chopra’s birthday is ‘pure celebration’. See here

Parineeti Chopra, who joined Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday bash in Mexico, shared unseen photos of them having a blast together.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 8:59:01 pm
parineerti chopra, priyanka chopraParineeti Chopra joined Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash in Mexico. (Photo: Parineeti/Instagram)

Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday a few days ago and recently shared some unseen photos from the uber cool party. Soon after, her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra also shared photos from the same weekend. Sharing it in two posts, the Ishaqzaade actor gave a glimpse of the fun time she spent in Mexico. While Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas played hosts, the party was attended by the former’s mother Madhu Chopra, friend Natasha Poonawalla and other close friends.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote how the 48 hours were all about ‘pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean’. Referring the posts as ‘photo no. 1 and no.2’ she also wished the ‘World’s Desi Girl’ or her ‘Mimi Didi’ a happy birthday.

Checkout |Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show in unseen new pics from her 40th birthday party

“It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget!  Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you,” she wrote while tagging Priyanka.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

 

The pictures have multiple selfies of Priyanka and Parineeti, with Nick Jonas also joining in for a few. There are also candid shots from the party and the pool, and some from their time on the beach. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also posted a gorgeous photo of herself posing for the camera in a shimmery silver dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

 

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also shared pictures with her birthday squad along with a heartfelt note. Starting by thanking her husband, she wrote, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra draws the line for her collaborations with husband Nick Jonas: ‘I will never sing with him’

The Quantico actor called herself ‘grateful and blessed’ for all the love, as she added, “I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Russo Brothers’ show Citadel. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Parineeti, on the other hand, has an exciting lineup including Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila and Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled next.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
ExpressBasics

How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement