Parineeti Chopra’s photo dump from Priyanka Chopra’s birthday is ‘pure celebration’. See here

July 23, 2022 8:59:01 pm
Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday a few days ago and recently shared some unseen photos from the uber cool party. Soon after, her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra also shared photos from the same weekend. Sharing it in two posts, the Ishaqzaade actor gave a glimpse of the fun time she spent in Mexico. While Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas played hosts, the party was attended by the former’s mother Madhu Chopra, friend Natasha Poonawalla and other close friends.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote how the 48 hours were all about ‘pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean’. Referring the posts as ‘photo no. 1 and no.2’ she also wished the ‘World’s Desi Girl’ or her ‘Mimi Didi’ a happy birthday.
“It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you,” she wrote while tagging Priyanka.
View this post on Instagram
The pictures have multiple selfies of Priyanka and Parineeti, with Nick Jonas also joining in for a few. There are also candid shots from the party and the pool, and some from their time on the beach. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also posted a gorgeous photo of herself posing for the camera in a shimmery silver dress.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also shared pictures with her birthday squad along with a heartfelt note. Starting by thanking her husband, she wrote, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”
The Quantico actor called herself ‘grateful and blessed’ for all the love, as she added, “I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed.”
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Russo Brothers’ show Citadel. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Parineeti, on the other hand, has an exciting lineup including Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila and Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled next.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
Latest News
CWG: Mother to carry baton in place of 14-year old daughter who died due to coronary heart disease in March
Differences in non-BJP camp family quarrel; enough time for Mamata to change mind: Margaret Alva
New liquor policy: Delhi L-G doubles down, now wants report against excise dept officials
When Daniel Radcliffe spoke about one-night stands with Harry Potter fans, said age-difference between him and his first sexual partner would ‘freak people out’
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
If there’s an opportunity, we all would like to meet Sindhu & Neeraj: India women’s team coach Ramesh Powar on CWG 22
English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century
Was backing my yorkers to come good: Mohammed Siraj talks to Shreyas Iyer about the last over against WI
UP Police makes 5th arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Partha Chatterjee arrest: TMC leadership should be probed for corruption, says BJP
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actors remember Deepesh Bhan: ‘A man with a heart of gold, you will be missed’
Annual Hemingway look-alike contest begins in US’ Florida Keys