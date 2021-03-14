scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra on Zomato rider row: ‘If he is innocent, the woman should be punished’

Parineeti Chopra wrote in a series of Instagram stories that the treatment meted out to Kamaraj is "inhuman" and that she wanted the food delivery app to "publicly report" the truth.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
March 14, 2021 10:16:41 am
parineeti chopraParineeti Chopra has expressed her opinion on the ongoing Zomato delivery executive row. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday expressed her concerns for the Zomato delivery executive, who has been accused of physical assault by a female customer, saying the woman should pay for his pain if he is found innocent.

On March 9, Hitesha Chandranee, a woman in Bengaluru, posted a video, alleging that she was “hit” and “left bleeding” by a Zomato delivery executive, who “ran off” after the incident. Based on her complaint, the executive was arrested on March 10 but later released on bail. Refusing the woman’s charges, delivery boy Kamaraj said that he pushed her in “self defense”.

zomato delivery boy parineeti chopra Parineeti Chopra has displayed solidarity with Zomato delivery executive. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram) parineeti chopra zomato delivery boy Parineeti Chopra demanded Zomato to publicly report the truth and also offered help in whatever way she could. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

In a series of Instagram stories, Parineeti Chopra wrote that the treatment meted out to Kamaraj is “inhuman” and she wanted the food delivery app to “publicly report” the truth. “Find the truth. If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!” the Saina actor wrote alongside a picture of Kamaraj.

“Zomato India – PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking. Please let me know how I can help.. #Zomato Delivery Guy” read Parineeti Chopra’s next Instagram story.

Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Saturday said that the company is providing “all possible support” to both the alleged victim and delivery partner to ensure that “both sides of the story come to light.”

“We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceeding. We are also in touch with Kamaraj (the delivery executive), extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness,” read Goyal’s statement.

