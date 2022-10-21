scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra on working with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘My journey in cinema would have been incomplete if…’

In Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Neena Gupta. The film is releasing on 11th November in the theatres.

Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti ChopraFirst look posters of Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra from Uunchai film. (Photos: PR Handout)

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai, thanked the megastar for teaching her what truly being humble means.

“It is just amazing that I am getting to work with Mr Bachchan this year, which happens to be his milestone 80th birth year. Even after he has accomplished possibly everything, it was amazing to see him approach every day on the sets like it was the first day of his career. The dedication, the drive and the passion he has for cinema is incomparable and that’s what sets him apart. He is an institution and I have ticked off working with him from my bucket list, thanks to Uunchai! My journey in cinema would have been incomplete if I didn’t get to work with Bachchan sir,” she said in a statement. Parineeti described Big B as “inquisitive.”

“The time I got to spend with him on the sets of Uunchai is one of the most precious moments of my career. He taught me the true meaning of being humble in spite of being the megastar that he is and that is what my biggest learning was from him. What I connected with him the most on is that, he is so inquisitive and is always enthusiastic to learn! He is a beautiful person and it was a treat to work with him on the same film,” she added.

In Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, apart from Big B, Parineeti will also be seen with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Neena Gupta. The film is releasing on 11th November in the theatres.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:16:37 am
