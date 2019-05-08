Parineeti Chopra on The Girl on the Train remake: It’s a role I’ve never experienced before

Parineeti Chopra will shoot the official remake of Hollywood hit film The Girl on the Train over a span of two months in England. The Namaste England actor will begin preparing for this diabolical thriller from mid-June and will start shooting for the film in mid-July.

Advertising

Parineeti confirmed the same with indianexpress.com, and said, “I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It’s a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new.”

Parineeti has studied in England and hence she is looking forward to visiting the place again. She adds, “For me to remain in the mood and for the crew to remain in the flow of things we decided to shoot this film in one schedule in England, we will be going in July. Usually, England is always a holiday spot for me but this time it’s going to be like school. I want to only concentrate on acting – go every day to set, come back to the hotel, work on my character and go to sleep. Of course, England is home so I look forward to having my usual time with my friends and everybody that I know for so many years but mainly I think this time England is going to become my University again and I will become a student again because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance. So yes, no fun and games there.”

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a shocking missing person’s investigation that throws her life to the brink.

Advertising

Since people have seen Emily Blunt portray the character in the original film, Parineeti wants to bring in something “refreshingly new to the screen”. She says, “I am going to be working really hard on my role. So, I’m really excited to look at some footage of the original film, to look at references to play this character because I have never played this character before.”

Parineeti is currently working on badminton icon Saina Nehwal’s biopic, directed by Amole Gupte. Her film with Arjun Kapoor, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be releasing soon.