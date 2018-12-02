Parineeti Chopra on Nick-Priyanka wedding: So happy that Jonas and Chopra families are united

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra is truly happy about the actor’s marriage with American singer Nick Jonas. Sharing photos from the Mehndi ceremony that took place recently, Parineeti expressed how happy she is that now Jonas and Chopra families are united.

She wrote, “The Mehndi. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn’t have to worry about it – coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I am so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united.”

The photos from the Mehendi were shared by Priyanka and Nick on Saturday who wrote, “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre-wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

Priyanka shared a new photo and video from her Mehendi on her Insta story. The photo sees team bride and team groom indulging in a friendly cricket match.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding bands by Chopard and the wedding vows were officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, according to People.com.

The report further read that Priyanka wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids, and all of the groomsmen, including Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s three brothers; Joe, Kevin and Frankie.

The couple is also set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony as well.