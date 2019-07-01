Parineeti Chopra on Jabariya Jodi: Not trying to lecture the audience

Actor Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming release Jabariya Jodi might revolve around the issue of groom kidnapping in Bihar but the Bollywood star says the makers have tackled the subject in a comical way without being preachy about it.

Advertising

Jabariya Jodi, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jaaved Jaaferi, is the directorial debut of Prashant Singh. Written by another debutant Sanjeev Jha, the dramedy features Sidharth in the role of a guy who kidnaps grooms asking for dowry.

At the trailer launch of Jabariya Jodi on Monday, Sidharth and Parineeti, who are reuniting after 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee, spoke about the treatment given to the subject in the film.

“We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin,” Parineeti Chopra told reporters.

Advertising

Sidharth Malhotra praised the film’s dialogues, which are penned by Raaj Shaandilyaa, saying they bring the quirk that such a story deserves.

“It’s a relatable story to which we have given a comical turn. This is a love story which both of us (Parineeti and I) haven’t done before. People will enjoy this even more than Hasee Toh Phasee. The kind of flavour that we have brought to the story and the dialogues, you wouldn’t have heard such relevant and funny dialogues,” the actor said.

Parineeti Chopra also mentioned that she and Sidharth were offered a lot of projects in the last five years but they were certain they would only reunite if the story and its world were far removed from that of Hasee Toh Phasee.

“Sid and I got a lot of love as a pair for Hasee Toh Phasee so, while we used to talk about working together again, we did not go for those films because we wanted to do something extremely different from Hasee Toh Phasee. We wanted to do a love story, a story with that kind of chemistry but in a different world. When this film came, Sid called me and said we should do this film and I should talk to Ekta. I was just scared that the film shouldn’t be in that space (of Hasee Toh Phasee). But it was completely different. So, I was excited that if I was coming back with Sid after five years, it should be with this film,” added Parineeti.

The Kesari actor recalled how during the shoot of Hasee Toh Phasee her director kept reminding the pair to “bring chemistry,” but on Jabariya Jodi because of an already developed comfort level between them, they could explore a different kind of chemistry.

Also read | Jabariya Jodi trailer: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra team up for another romedy

“I had a lot of fun with Sid in this film because in Hasee Toh Phasee we both were new. It was his second film I think and it was my third or fourth film. We were still getting to know each other and getting to know films. The director in that film used to tell us ‘Bring in some chemistry. I want to see love in your eyes,’ but in this film, we are kind of equals and also against each other. So it was a different kind of love, chemistry that I got to explore with him.”

Jabariya Jodi, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, arrives in theaters on August 2.