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Parineeti Chopra on body shaming of new mothers like Katrina Kaif: ‘Uneducated, bizarre’
Days after Salman Khan spoke out against the body shaming of new mothers, Parineeti Chopra has also condemned the practice, calling it 'bizarre' and 'uneducated'.
After Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra has spoken out against the body shaming of women after childbirth. Her comments come days after Katrina Kaif faced scrutiny over her postpartum weight gain.
Talking about body shaming of new mothers, Parineeti said in an interview with IANS, “I don’t deal with it because I don’t even look at it. If it happens to me, mostly I’m not aware of it because I don’t spend that much time on social media. And even if I’m aware of it, it makes no difference to me.
“I’m just too true to my life, my time, my family, my friends and my own life. I really couldn’t be bothered about unknown people talking about me. It has nothing to do with me. I have no time for this nonsense,” she added.
Parineeti Chopra also called body-shaming of women in 2026 “uneducated and bizarre.” “I find it absolutely bizarre that, especially postpartum women, are even discussed. I don’t understand why. I just don’t get it. I genuinely don’t get it. If a woman has produced a baby and there’s evidence of that on her body, why is that negative? Isn’t that a beautiful evidence?,” asked the actor.
“Producing a baby within nine months required these changes to happen in your body. Why are they discussed? I’d look at a postpartum woman and say, ‘Oh my god! You produced a baby? That’s beautiful. How’s the baby?’ I see it like that. How can you say something negative about something as stupid as weight? Oh lord! Clearly, they don’t have lives, education, and basic human decency. I don’t have time for all this, and no woman should waste a single breath of hers to even listen to them,” added Parineeti.
Parineeti Chopra became a mother in October 2025, when she and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child, son Neer. The actor, who shot for Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra’s thriller show Shaque during her pregnancy, took a short break after becoming a mother.
Salman Khan’s attack on body shaming
On a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of popular reality show Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan took off his shirt and wiped off his makeup to give a befitting response to those who have been trolling him over his appearance. Without naming anyone, Salman also spoke about post-pregnancy weight gain and questioned the trolling around it.
“Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Everyone gains weight while pregnant. When she will return to films, she will be fit. She wants to spend time with her family,” said Salman, believed to be referring to his longtime co-star Katrina Kaif, with whom he’s shared screen space in films like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005), Partner (2007), Yuvraaj (2008), the Tiger franchise, and Bharat (2019).
Also Read — Katrina Kaif on how motherhood changed her: ‘Looking my best is now about feeling my best’
Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their son, Vihaan, in November last year. She was recently subjected to trolling over her appearance at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai last week.
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