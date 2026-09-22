Parineeti Chopra on body shaming of new mothers like Katrina Kaif: ‘Uneducated, bizarre’

After Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra has spoken out against the body shaming of women after childbirth. Her comments come days after Katrina Kaif faced scrutiny over her postpartum weight gain.

Talking about body shaming of new mothers, Parineeti said in an interview with IANS, “I don’t deal with it because I don’t even look at it. If it happens to me, mostly I’m not aware of it because I don’t spend that much time on social media. And even if I’m aware of it, it makes no difference to me.

“I’m just too true to my life, my time, my family, my friends and my own life. I really couldn’t be bothered about unknown people talking about me. It has nothing to do with me. I have no time for this nonsense,” she added.