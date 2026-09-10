‘Doing better work’: Parineeti Chopra on Alia, Deepika, Priyanka working after motherhood

Parineeti Chopra, who welcomed her first child, a son, with politician-husband Raghav Chadha in October last year, is set to make her series debut with Netflix’s Shaque: Trust No One. At the trailer launch of the psychological thriller, the actor spoke about returning to work after becoming a mother and said she has not encountered any bias from filmmakers because of her new chapter in life.

Parineeti said, “I don’t think I’ve had a single conversation with a maker, director or writer, who has mentioned motherhood to me. I don’t remember anybody saying, ‘Now, that you’re a mom, this is what we’re offering you’ and that lack of association is the win.”

She added, “I would hate to stop working just because I became a mom. It’s a two-way relationship, I’ve to be offered work and I would be sad to lose work because I’ve done such a beautiful thing in producing a baby.”

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Parineeti Chopra credits audiences for changing attitudes

Parineeti Chopra said actors who become mothers are no longer automatically viewed as being less relevant, and believes that changing audience attitudes have helped create space for women to continue their careers after having children.

“The audience is not cancelling mothers, and hence writers, directors and actors are able to make content. This business is not solitary; it is supply and demand with the audience. I’m glad the industry is changing and that the audience has made all this possible. So, it is all lovely and positive.”

She also pointed to the careers of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas as examples of actors who have continued to work after becoming mothers.

“It is sad that one generation had to pay that price because maybe at that audience was not excited to see mothers, I fail to understand that but that was the reality at some time,” she said.

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Parineeti said the current generation of actors has been fortunate to enter an industry where motherhood does not necessarily mean stepping away from a successful career.

“I’m so glad that our generation, including Alia (Bhatt), me, Deepika (Padukone), my own sister (Priyanka Chopra), who is working in the West, and all of us are able to be mothers and we are doing the same quality of work. In fact, I think we are doing better work now,” she added.

‘I want to be the best version on screen for my son’

Parineeti Chopra also said motherhood has not altered her ambitions as an actor. Instead, she wants to continue taking on roles without allowing her personal life to dictate her professional choices.

“I come to work, enjoy to the fullest and then I run back to my baby and I’m present 1000 per cent. There will be no difference in terms of the choice of roles or films that I’ll do because I want to be an actor and I don’t know want to change any rules and truth. I want to be the best version on screen for him,” she said.

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Parineeti further spoke about how she and Raghav Chadha have approached parenting, stressing that caring for their child is a shared responsibility.

“Today, I’m at work, so Raghav is with the baby and when Raghav is at work then I’m with the baby. In our case, we decided that it has to be 50-50. My baby has to see both parents and that’s how we try to do it every single…”

Parineeti Chopra last appeared in the 2024 musical biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila.