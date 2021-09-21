Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of Maldives trip with ‘fam jam’, but here’s what she’s missing

Actor Parineeti Chopra is soaking in the sun at Maldives, which seems to be the popular destination for Bollywood celebrities. The actor shared photos with her parents, Neena and Pawan Chopra, and her brother, Shivang Chopra on Instagram. She also mentioned that she was missing her other brother, Sahaj.

Parineeti captioned the post, “Fam jam, took out our cam! Missing youuuu stoopidd boiii @thisissahajchopra.”

On her Instagram stories, she shared photos with her family on the boat, as well as one of her posing on the beach. She also shared numerous pictures of her feet in the water, and the sand.

Parineeti Chopra shared photos on her Instagram story Parineeti Chopra shared photos on her Instagram story

Parineeti also posted a photo of herself basking in the sun.

(Photo: Instagram/ Parineeti Chopra) (Photo: Instagram/ Parineeti Chopra)

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram on the eighth anniversary of Shuddh Desi Romance, and remembered Sushant Singh Rajput as well as Rishi Kapoor in her post. She wrote, “Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today..#8YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance #RishiKapoor #SushantSinghRajput @vaanikapoor #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra @shanoosharmarahihai @sachinjigar #JaideepSahni.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was seen in Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl On The Train recently. She will next be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.