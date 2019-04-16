Parineeti Chopra gives a soulful twist to Kesari song “Teri Mitti”

Parineeti Chopra has given a soulful twist to Kesari song “Teri Mitti” after three weeks of the film’s release. The song, originally crooned by B Praak, is a tribute to our martyred soldiers. Composed by Arko, the lyrics of the beautiful rendition were penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The new version, in the voice of Parineeti, is as soothing to the ears as the original version. The vocals by the actor succeed in striking a chord with the listener.

Parineeti shared her version of the song on social media and expressed her love for singing as she wrote, “I think the crux of who I am is my love for singing. NOTHING in the world centres me more, focuses me and makes me happy, than just plain singing. I sing all day. And when I am not singing out loud, I am humming in my head. It is my first love. My mom tells me I used to sing the ABC song when I was a year old! Anyway, you get it. Anyone who has heard me sing, has a piece of my soul. my version of #TeriMitti. Thankyou Karan, Akshay sir, Anurag sir, Azeem, Arko, Aditya and Arko for letting me do this. @karanjohar @akshaykumar @azeemdayani @anurag_singh_films.”

Parineeti’s song “Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi” from the 2017 movie Meri Pyaari Bindu also got her a lot of appreciation. Her co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana even suggested that she should take singing seriously and look at it as a full-fledged career option.

Kesari actor Akshay Kumar also praised Parineeti and shared the song on Twitter. “#TeriMitti gets a new soul with the beautiful voice of @ParineetiChopra!” he tweeted.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Kesari is the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 Afghani invaders in 1897. The film is still pulling the crowd to theaters and has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared, #Kesari crosses 150 cr… Witnesses substantial growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun… Will add a few more crores, before #Kalank [on Wed] and #AvengersEndgame arrive… [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: 150.91 cr. India biz.”