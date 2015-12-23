Parineeti Chopra is my inspiration: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar might have stunned the audience with her new slim ‘avatar’, but it is actress Parineeti Chopra’s weight loss that has been an inspiration for her. Bhumi Pednekar might have stunned the audience with her new slim ‘avatar’, but it is actress Parineeti Chopra’s weight loss that has been an inspiration for her.

Bhumi Pednekar might have stunned the audience with her new slim ‘avatar’, but it is actress Parineeti Chopra’s weight loss that has been an inspiration for the “Dum Laga ke Haisha” star.

Bhumi, who made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with the Yash Raj Films, praised Parineeti for her new look.

When asked if she inspired the “Hasee Toh Phasee” actress, Bhumi said, “No I didn’t inspire her. In fact, Parineeti is an inspiration to me. The way she has lost her weight it’s amazing.”

The actress was talking to reporters at the 11th Guild Awards here.

While her fans have praised her new slim avatar, many have criticized Parineeti, saying she is trying to encourage thin figure for women.

Bhumi, however, feels it is more important to be fit than being slim.

“More than being thin, it’s ultimately important to be fit and healthy. That’s what matters,” she said.

Bhumi would soon be reuniting with her “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” co-star Ayushmann Khurrana in Aanand L Rai’s production “Manmarziyaan”.

The film also stars “Masaan” actor Vicky Kaushal.

“I am excited to share screen space with Ayushmann and Vicky. I think they are an amazing team to work with,” she said.

