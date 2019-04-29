Inside Isha Ambani’s girls’ night which Alia Bhatt ‘missed by minutes’

Priyanka Chopra’s good friend Isha Ambani on Sunday hosted a girls’ night at her residence Gulita. Those in attendance included Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra, Srishti Behl Arya, Tamanna Dutta and Radhika Merchant. Looks like Alia Bhatt was also invited for the party, but she missed it.

Priyanka shared a photo from the fun night and wrote, “Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. @_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here’s to many more girls nights!❤️💋 @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!”

Parineeti Chopra also shared a picture and wrote, “We made icecream at home! (And thats probably the only thing we can confess to doing on a public platform because what happens at girls night, stays at girls night!) Thankss @_iiishmagish your home is BEAUTIFUL!! @priyankachopra @radhikamerchant @srishtibehlarya @tam2cul.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is, reportedly, in India for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. He got engaged to Ishita Kumar earlier this year.

Priyanka also cast her vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“This is the moment that matters…. Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019, ” Priyanka wrote sharing a selfie with her inked finger.