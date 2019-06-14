Parineeti Chopra on The Girl on the Train remake: Not thinking much about comparisons with Emily Blunt

Parineeti Chopra will soon start shooting for the Hindi remake of Tate Taylor’s 2016 thriller The Girl on the Train. She will reprise the role of Emily Blunt in the movie. While she is already being compared to the Hollywood actor, Parineeti is not intimidated. She says she will “embrace the fact that parallels will be drawn”.

“Emily Blunt’s performance in The Girl on the Train had blown my mind and it is a privilege for me to play the character that she has essayed so brilliantly on screen. The restraint and range she showed as an actor while playing a girl who is troubled and battling herself in the film showed what a fantastic actor she is. When any actor does a remake of a loved film, there are expectations to match the original, if not better it. So, I realise that audience will look at our film and draw comparisons to the original and compare my portrayal of the protagonist vs Emily’s,” Parineeti said in a statement.

Parineeti, who will also essay the role of Saina Nehwal in her biopic, further adds, “There is nothing an actor in the remake can do to steer away from this conversation so the best way to approach this film for me is to embrace the fact that parallels will be drawn. Since the original film was so well received by people, I’m hoping my film will also receive equal acclaim. I’m not thinking too much about the comparisons because I want to do my best to bring this character to life for Indian audiences.”

The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt, was an official adaptation of Paul Hawkins bestseller of the same name. The film narrated the story of a divorced woman who gets entangled in a shocking missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink.

Hoping to showcase her versatility with the movie, Parineeti wishes people watch the uniqueness in her performance. She said, “Emily’s performance is a super reference point for me. She has brought to life a character from paper and she was a genius at it. I will try to add my own rendition to the character that people have seen and loved so much. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself and enjoy acting. This role gives me an opportunity to do just that and showcase my versatility even more. I hope it will be interesting for people to see how Emily and I performed the same role with our individual uniqueness.”

The Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train is expected to hit the theaters in 2020.