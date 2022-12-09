Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh to begin shooting Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to star in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie Chamkila. The film is based on two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

“Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Amarjot Kaur while Diljit is portraying Chamkila— both greatest singers of all time,” a source close to the development shared.

The source added, “Parineeti is set to start the journey of this Imtiaz Ali directorial from December 11 in Mumbai. The schedule will be shot with breaks over a period of two months in December and January.”

Recently, Diljit Diljit Dosanjh had confirmed being a part of Chamkila during an interview with Film Companion. He shared that Imtiaz is very particular about him excelling as Chamkila on the silver screen. Hence, he sends him an email every day describing minute details about his on-screen character.

Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.