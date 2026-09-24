‘Completely illiterate’: Parineeti Chopra defends Katrina, calls out trolls shaming new moms

After Katrina Kaif was trolled for her recent appearance at the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, many Bollywood celebrities rallied in her support. Now Parineeti Chopra, who also welcomed her baby boy in October 2025, has said that people commenting on new mothers’ bodies are “completely illiterate.”

Parineeti welcomed her baby boy Neer just a few months ago and in a recent chat with Zoom, she questioned why physical changes associated with pregnancy and childbirth are being spoken about negatively. The actress said, “So when you look at a woman, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, did you have a baby?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, look at my stretch marks. I just had a baby.’ I mean, and I’m like, ‘Wow, congrats. How is your baby?’ Absolutely. Right? How has that turned negative? Who the hell are you to tell a postpartum woman, ‘Abhi tumko 6 mahina ho gaya baby, abhi tum wapas aa jao (Now it has been 6 months, now you get back to normal)’?”

Talking about celebrating her stretch marks, Parineeti said, “I look at my stretch marks like, ‘Oh my God, you know why I have the stretch marks? I made a baby.’ I find it so beautiful. When did that stretch mark, or any change in your body, become negative? Please live your life and just ignore these uneducated people.”

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Parineeti Chopra on Katrina Kaif’s trolling

Earlier this week, talking to IANS, Parineeti Chopra also shared her views on the trolling that Katrina Kaif recently faced. She said, “I don’t deal with it because I don’t even look at it. If it happens to me, mostly I’m not aware of it because I don’t spend that much time on social media. And even if I’m aware of it, it makes no difference to me. I’m just too true to my life, my time, my family, my friends, and my own life. I really couldn’t be bothered about unknown people talking about me. It has nothing to do with me. I have no time for this nonsense.”

She further added, “I find it absolutely bizarre that, especially postpartum women, are even discussed. I don’t understand why. I just don’t get it. I genuinely don’t get it. If a woman has produced a baby and there’s evidence of that on her body, why is that negative? Isn’t that beautiful evidence? Producing a baby within nine months required these changes to happen in your body. Why are they discussed? I’d look at a postpartum woman and say, ‘Oh my god! You produced a baby? That’s beautiful. How’s the baby?’ I see it like that. How can you say something negative about something as stupid as weight? Oh lord! Clearly, they don’t have lives, education, or basic human decency. I don’t have time for all this, and no woman should waste a single breath of hers to even listen to them.”

Backing Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan had also said on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, “What do you want to troll, and why do you want to troll somebody who got pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she resumes filming, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family.”

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Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their first son, Neer, in October 2025. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Shaque: Trust No One; the web series will be released on Netflix India on September 24.