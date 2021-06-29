Parineeti Chopra comments on Arjun Kapoor’s body transformation, Katrina Kaif wants him to model for her

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra share a strong bond of friendship, and their regular banter on social media is proof. Recently, Chopra posted a series of selfies on Instagram from Austria. Kapoor was among the first few to comment on her photos and teaser her. But, Chopra didn’t let his comment get lost in the pool of comments she received. She pulled his leg as she gave a funny reply to his comment.

“i take selfies now. 🌝,” Parineeti captioned her photos on Instagram. A quick-witted Arjun Kapoor commented on it and wrote, “I’ll give u my camera u take mine also.” The Girl On The Train star responded to it saying, “OHO. Nayi body, naye demands (New body, new demands).” Parineeti referred to Arjun’s latest body transformation. The actor seems to have shed many kilos.

Well, this is not the first time that the two friends have indulged in banter on social media. A few days back when Arjun posted a photo while posing along with his new car, Land Rover Defender, Parineeti commented, “Galti se acchi photo (A good photo by mistake).” However, his other colleagues appreciated his look. Ekta Kapoor called him “Thin” and Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Stud🔥”. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented saying, “Fit and hit.”

Arjun Kapoor also had a funny exchange with Katrina Kaif on social media recently. As Katrina wished him on his birthday on Instagram, the actor asked her for a gift. He wrote, “Thank u and as a gift I want u to launch a men’s line of @kaybykatrina and make me the face of it…” Katrina soon replied and offered him to model for her beauty brand Kay By Katrina. “@kaybykatrina is for men also, so you can come and model for us right away,” the Bharat actor replied.

On the work front, Arjun is looking forward to the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will have a digital release.