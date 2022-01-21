Parineeti Chopra believes Bollywood superstars ‘will never change’: ‘They’ve given 25-30 years of hard work’

Over the last few years, a lot has been said about the changes in the ‘star system’ in Bollywood. The phase of hero-worshiping is long gone and audiences now look at actors as performers. There is also no apprehension to jump mediums as today, any big face is on films, OTT and even television. After more than a decade of debuting in films, Parineeti Chopra is now set to turn a reality TV judge with Hunarbaaz. Discussing the changing fad in the industry, the actor said the ‘definition might change but the superstars will never change’.

“The definition of stars has changed a little bit over the past years. However, the superstars of our country will never change. They have given 25-30 years of hard work to their career. And nothing or no one can take that away. Today, I feel the audience’s loyalty is split between everyone. They also care a lot about the content and don’t just focus on who is the actor in it,” she said in a chat with indianexpress.com.

Ask her whether she would have wanted to be an actor back in time when they received abundant love from fans, and she is quick to deny it. “I am very happy where I am. I think this is great as we ride on meritocracy. You are awarded for your good work. This is the language that I understand. I have been an A-student and had to fight my way with the most intelligent people in the world for marks, ranks, and scholarships. Meritocracy is what I am most comfortable with and I am really happy to be an actor at this time,” Parineeti said with a smile.

Talking about the coming year as a professional, the actor is excited about her two big projects, and her TV debut in Hunarbaaz. She shared, “Last year I had some incredible releases and gained critical acclaim as well as audience’s love. I now have Uunchai and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. I also started shooting with Hunarbaaz last year and got to travel a lot. The year was exactly the way I’d liked it to be. I am hoping 2022 is also like that.”

Calling herself a ‘nervous nut’ on the Hunarbaaz, the actor said that it’s nerve-wracking for her to even sit on the talent-based show as a judge. “I feel like I am making my debut all over again. However, having Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty around has made the process easier. I am learning so much from them,” she told indianexpress.com.

Hailing the contestants on the show, Parineeti said that some of the talent and stories have stayed with her. She added that there are people who don’t have enough to eat in a day yet are passionately working towards their craft. “And when they are on stage, they perform like professionals. You will get to see acts like never before on the show. It’s crazy. I am just blown away,” she added.

Lastly, she also discussed shooting amid a pandemic. “It’s dangerous on any set if you do not follow protocols. I think it’s all up to the crew and production to take complete care. Yes, things can still go wrong but we work towards safety to the best of our ability.”