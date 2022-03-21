scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
Parineeti Chopra asked to bring Priyanka Chopra’s daughter to India. Here’s her reply

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy in January this year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2022 9:03:32 pm
priyanka daughterThe request was posed by Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. (Photo: Bharti, Priyanka, Parineeti/Instagram)

Hunarbaaz host Haarsh Limbachiyaa made a special request to the show’s judge Parineeti Chopra. Haarsh made the request while announcing the Mumbai audition of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Haarsh requested Parineeti to bring her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s daughter to Mumbai so that she too can become a star. He said, “Aap pehli flight se apni bhateeji ko Mumbai bula lo” (Please call your niece to Mumbai as soon as possible). To which, Parineeti responded, “Arey abhi wo bohot choti hai” (She is too young right now).

 

While sharing the announcement on social media, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

This is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ first child.

