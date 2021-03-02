Pari turns three: Anushka Sharma reminisces ‘monochromatic memories’ of horror film, see photos

Anushka Sharma-led and produced supernatural horror film Pari on Tuesday marked its third anniversary, and naturally, the team celebrated the occasion with some wonderfully scary behind-the-scenes pictures.

Pari, which was produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, marked the directorial debut of Prosit Roy. The film also starred Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani in pivotal roles.

Prosit Roy took to Twitter to share a series of photos from the film’s shoot that captured Anushka and Parmbrata in different looks and moods. “Monochromatic Memories #3yearsofPari,” Prosit wrote, captioning the photos.

He shared the same pictures through an Instagram post, which Anushka then posted on her Instagram story. She also re-shared Karnesh’s Instagram story that showed Anushka smiling while talking to him, Prosit and a crew member. Karnesh captioned the picture, writing, “3 yrs of my fav.”

Anushka Sharma with director Prosit Roy and brother Karnesh Sharma on the sets of Pari. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma with director Prosit Roy and brother Karnesh Sharma on the sets of Pari. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma celebrated three years of Pari. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma celebrated three years of Pari. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The producer followed it up with some more unseen pictures from Pari’s shoot.

Pari, which was written by Prosit and Abhishek Banerjee, received a mixed response from both, the audience and the critics.

Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma caught in a candid moment on Pari set. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma caught in a candid moment on Pari set. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma was lauded for her performance in the supernatural-horror film Pari. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma was lauded for her performance in the supernatural-horror film Pari. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram)

Parambrata captured in a discussion with director Prosit Roy on Pari set. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram) Parambrata captured in a discussion with director Prosit Roy on Pari set. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram)

Interestingly, two years later in 2020, Anushka and Karnesh repeated much of the production team for its highly-acclaimed series Paatal Lok, including Prosit Roy who directed the series.

Anushka Sharma, who turned producer with 2015 thriller-drama NH10, has been praised for consistently pushing the envelope with novel story-telling and introducing new talent both, on and off screen. The actor last produced debutante Anvita Dutt-directorial Bulbbul (2020).