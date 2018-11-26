Pari box office collection day 5: Anushka Sharma film earns Rs 19.35 crore

Anushka Sharma’s latest film Pari was one of the most anticipated projects ever since the first look came out. However, it seems the excitement is failing to convert into box office numbers as the film is not doing too well at the box office. The Prosit Roy directorial has so far earned Rs 19.35 crore. On Tuesday, its collection dropped to only Rs 1.87 crore.

Advertising

One reason for its lukewarm performance may be that the film had started weak. It was released on Holi, and clearly filmmakers were hoping to cash in on the holidays. But for some reason, the film did not get as much attention as was expected.

“First-day business would suffer as it is Holi and theatres are closed for safety purpose. But the business would kickstart from the second half. Also, schools and colleges have four days off, so that would be a boon too,” film distributor Akshaye Rathi had told indianexpress.com earlier.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures.

#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr. Total: ₹ 19.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2018

Indian Express film critic had written in her negative review of the film, “Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana with a great deal of bloody enthusiasm. You cannot accuse her of not trying hard, but the film is so poorly-written, and so scatter-brained that nothing can rescue it, not even a leading lady who is determined to do something different with her producing heft. Poor Parambrata Chatterjee is left trying to hold up the story, such as it is, and is the only one left standing.”