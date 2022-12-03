scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Paresh Rawal says ‘maze ki baat hai stars star nahi rahe’, welcomes era of Divyendu, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey

Paresh Rawal welcomed the many changes that Bollywood is currently witnessing, from stars losing their stardom to smaller actors being given their due respect.

Paresh RawalParesh Rawal appeared on Neelesh Misra's The Slow Interview. (Express photo)

Actor Paresh Rawal said that Hindi cinema is witnessing a golden period because of major changes in both,  audience and production behaviour. He said that it is a good thing that star-driven films are no longer working because viewers are now demanding more from the people they used to idolise.

In an appearance on Neelesh Misra’s The Slow Interview series, the actor said that now, stardom belongs to actors who can perform. He also hailed the presence of foreign studios in India, because this has stopped producers from stealing international ‘garbage’ and passing it off as original content.

Also read |Paresh Rawal recalls doctor telling him to ‘pull the plug’ when mother was in a coma: ‘You’re prolonging her death’

He said, “I believe that Hindi cinema is entering a golden period. We’ve already entered a golden period, the kind of writers, directors, acting talent we have. Producers’ mindsets have changed. The culture has changed. The structure of financing has changed. And because of OTT, the audience is evolving as well. The audience will lap up good material in theatres and on OTT both. If it isn’t good, it’ll be thrown away.”

He continued, “Now, even stars will have to act, they will have to play characters. They can’t get away with doing the same mannerisms. Slowly, over time, the audience has realised that what it has been served is subpar. Maze ki baat hai jo star the woh star nahi rahe. Divyendu is a star, Pankaj Tripathi is a star, Vikrant Massey is a star, the actors in Jamtara are stars. Stardom now will not stay forever, like it used to. People will remain stars as long as they’re doing good work.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

The actor added, “Earlier, people used to steal foreign scripts. Now, their offices have opened up here, their lawyers will slap you with a notice. That door has been closed. Virtue out of helplessness. Now, they’re starting to write original scripts. We were so stupid, we have such rich material in our own country, and we were stealing their garbage.”

In the last few years, actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have all witnessed back-to-back flops. This year alone, Akshay Kumar has starred in four theatrical bombs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:00:12 pm
Next Story

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad says he can’t express how disappointed he was when the film wasn’t selected as India’s Oscars entry

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close