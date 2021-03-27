Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 after getting the first shot of vaccine

Actor Paresh Rawal got the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on March 9. He recently tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Paresh Rawal/Twitter)

Actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran actor took to his social media platforms on Friday to share his diagnosis and requested everyone who got in touch with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

The Hungama actor shared on Twitter, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

The 65-year-old actor got the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. He had then shared a photo of himself on social media as he wrote in the caption, “V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists.”

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

As soon as the veteran actor shared that he has tested positive for the virus, many of his friends from the film fraternity including Anupam Kher, Ashoke Pandit among many others sent him their best wishes.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1. He will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan and Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.