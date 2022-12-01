Paresh Rawal says some actors think their BMWs are their ‘status symbol’ and not their work: ‘Rickshaw se bhi utro toh..’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal entered the film industry in the mid-1980s. Since then, he has worked in films of various genres and has proved his mettle as an actor. After spending four decades in showbiz, Paresh feels the need for ‘state patronisation’ for a few artistes. Also, he wants actors of today to realise that their BMW is not their status symbol, but it is their work which is important.

Speaking to Neelesh Mishra for his Slow Interview, Paresh remembered late actor Irrfan Khan and his brilliant filmography. The Hera Pheri actor said he is thankful that the late actor worked in movies and the audience has his work to remember him. During the same conversation, he suggested, “There should be state patronisation for a few artistes. They should not worry about their livelihood. Even in yesteryears, kings used to do it. This should happen now too. Artistes should only focus on their art.”

Paresh Rawal also pointed out that some actors consider having big cars as their status symbol. He said, “Humaare kalakaar bhi thodi fael jaate hain (Our artistes sometimes go beyond limits). An expensive car is not your status symbol. Your work is your status symbol. BMW se utro ya rickshaw se, you are not a lesser actor. It is important for someone who is lacking in talent.”

Paresh said that an actor should buy luxury things only if one can afford them. He added, “Buy it, but only if you can afford it. EMI ka bhojaa uthaane lagoge toh galat hai. Saraswati aur Laxmi ka mel nahi hai (If you are buying luxury items on EMIs, then it is wrong. Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Laxmi do not come together).”

Paresh Rawal was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Sharmaji Namkeen. He was cast in the movie in place of Rishi Kapoor after he passed away. Paresh will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-led film Shehzada.