Paresh Rawal confirms work on Hera Pheri 3 is on: ‘Good news by the end of the year, hopefully’

After portraying the character of a coach in Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan, Paresh Rawal is all set to tickle your funny bone with his upcoming film Hungama 2. The actor, who tagged the film as a “very clean family entertainer with a good storyline,” is collaborating once again with director Priyadarshan. The actor-director duo has previously worked on several hits, including Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyaa to name a few.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Paresh Rawal described the director and his style of filmmaking, “He has a lot of clarity about what he wants in his film. He has clarity about the characters, storyline, treatment of the story. He has a sense of proportion in comedy, which is very vital for the genre because you don’t want to go overboard. Also, the way he shoots his film… less fuss and maximum results are commendable. He has been experimenting in regional cinema. So, that benefit is also what our Hindi cinema is getting in terms of characterisation and storyline. So, let’s say, with him, we are getting the best of both worlds.”

When questioned if there is a fear of being repetitive with the comedy genre, Rawal replied, “You can become repetitive or regressive if your story is not good”, adding that with Priyadarshan, the audience will never “experience vulgar or double meaning comedy. You will not see any sort of physical deformity being ridiculed.” He expressed that “a situational comedy” like Hungama 2 “won’t go out of fashion. So, that is the advantage of working with him.”

“It all depends on the script. When you are working on a comedy film, don’t think you are attempting comedy. Treat it like another or any other character. You are just playing a character who is in a comical situation but you should not take it upon yourself. You stick to your job, which is acting. The rest is on the director. In my perspective, it is a healthy way of approaching comedy,” the actor said when asked if comedy is limiting for an actor.

While talking about the script, the actor admitted that there is a “positive change” in Bollywood. He finds the film industry more “disciplined, organised and innovative” now, but accepts that it faces competition from the South Indian film industry.

“It is more disciplined, organised and innovative. Of course, not as innovative and disciplined as the South industry. Our industry is changing because of new directors, new actors and writers. So, we are gearing up for the golden period of Hindi cinema. Now, we are doing our scripts and not something which is borrowed, lifted or stolen. We are talking about ourselves and our problems now. So, it is a positive change,” the Coolie No.1 actor said.

In Hungama 2, Paresh Rawal will also be seen sharing the screen space with Meezaan, who is Jaaved Jaaferi’s son and grandson of veteran late actor Jagdeep. “He is extremely confident and so well-groomed. One thing I will say, he has arrived,” Rawal replied when asked about Meezaan. The film, which also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, marks Meezaan’s second film. He made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production venture Malaal, which was released in 2019.

Paresh calls himself an ‘amalgamation of Balraj Sahani, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah and more’. “I had many people I looked up to. I have not been to a formal school of acting. I looked at these people, learned from them and with my own trial and error method, I kind of arrived at a certain kind of acting. So, I would say I am an amalgamation of many actors like Balraj Sahani, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah and more. In theatre, I admired Shriram Lagoo, Arvind Joshi, Chandrakant Thakkar and many more. I learned a lot from them,” Paresh Rawal recalled.

The 71-year-old, who admitted that he loves watching Malamaal Weekly, Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri’s first part, expressed his opinion on recreation or remake of films.

“Some films can be revamped or recreated. However, films like Guide, Ganga Jamuna or Mughal-E-Azam and even Sholay should never be remade or recreated. People should not corrupt these films as they are classics. That’s it. You can learn from them but don’t try to repair them because there is nothing to be repaired. There is nothing broken in these films to repair. These are perfect films,” Paresh Rawal opined.

When asked about Hera Pheri 3, the actor replied, “They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news.”

Hungama 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.