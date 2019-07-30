Paresh Rawal joins Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan

Toggle Menu
Details about Toofan are currently sparse but reports say that Paresh Rawal will play a boxing coach in the film. The project will be co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Rawal most recently featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

Farhan Akhtar shared the news of Paresh Rawal joining the cast on Twitter.

“Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward @SirPareshRawal #Toofan” the actor tweeted.

The film is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will feature Akhtar in the role of a boxer.

This will be the actor-director duo’s second project post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Details are currently sparse but reports say that Rawal will play a boxing coach in the film.

The project will be co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

Rawal most recently featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

