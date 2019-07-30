Paresh Rawal joins Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is set to feature in Farhan Akhtar-fronted sports drama, Toofan.
Akhtar shared the news of Rawal joining the cast on Twitter.
“Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward @SirPareshRawal #Toofan” the actor tweeted.
The film is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will feature Akhtar in the role of a boxer.
Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward.. @SirPareshRawal 😊❤️🙏🏼#Toofan pic.twitter.com/xosu5wjH5G
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 30, 2019
This will be the actor-director duo’s second project post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
Details are currently sparse but reports say that Rawal will play a boxing coach in the film.
The project will be co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.
Rawal most recently featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.