Paresh Rawal has a witty response to his death hoax: ‘Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am’

After actor Mukesh Khanna and singer Lucky Ali, veteran Bollywood star Paresh Rawal has fallen prey to a death hoax. A tweet claimed that the actor passed away on Friday at 7 am. However, Rawal refuted the claim and gave a witty response to the rumour.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor said he is not dead. He just slept past seven in the morning. In a funny tweet, Rawal wrote, “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …!” He also shared a screenshot of the tweet which mourned his demise.

🙏…Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

In March, Paresh Rawal had tested positive for coronavirus after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He shared on Twitter, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

On the work front, Rawal will be next seen in Hungama 2 which also stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.