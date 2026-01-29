Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Paresh Rawal confirms Hera Pheri 3 is happening after Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 cr lawsuit, says film would be a ‘disaster’ without Babu Rao
Paresh Rawal has spoken about his rift with Akshay Kumar and also addressed the future of the much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3.
The Hera Pheri franchise is one of the most iconic franchises in Hindi cinema. The first two films were massive hits, with the original attaining cult status over the years. However, ever since Hera Pheri 3 was announced, the film has been surrounded by one controversy after another. This included the time when Paresh Rawal exited the film abruptly, following which co-star and producer Akshay Kumar sued him for Rs 25 crore. Now, Paresh Rawal has spoken about his rift with Akshay and also addressed the future of the much-awaited film.
Speaking on The Lavari Show, Paresh put all speculation to rest and shared that the film is very much happening. He revealed that the delay occurred due to technical issues between Akshay and the makers. “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for Rs 25 crores, that is all okay yaa, it’s like kachva chaap agarbatti,” Paresh said.
He added that he personally has nothing to do with the conflict and clarified that he is ready to sign the film once the technical matter between the producer and Akshay Kumar is resolved.
Paresh also admitted that Hera Pheri 3 would not be the same without his character, Baburao. “But even at the cost of modesty, I am saying that if they’re going with the idea of doing Hera Pheri without Babu Rao, then it will be a disaster,” he said. He further added, “So, it’s simple, if this gets resolved between the two, I will sign the papers. Nothing to do with me, but it will happen 100%.”
In 2022, an official announcement was made confirming that the third instalment of Hera Pheri was in the works. However, reports later claimed that Paresh Rawal had suddenly exited the project. This was followed by Akshay Kumar suing the actor over ‘gross unprofessional conduct’. However, the two later reconciled their differences, with Akshay eventually dropping the charges, leading to Paresh returning to the film and confirming that all issues between them had been resolved.
