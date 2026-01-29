Paresh Rawal confirms Hera Pheri 3 is happening after Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 cr lawsuit, says film would be a ‘disaster’ without Babu Rao

The Hera Pheri franchise is one of the most iconic franchises in Hindi cinema. The first two films were massive hits, with the original attaining cult status over the years. However, ever since Hera Pheri 3 was announced, the film has been surrounded by one controversy after another. This included the time when Paresh Rawal exited the film abruptly, following which co-star and producer Akshay Kumar sued him for Rs 25 crore. Now, Paresh Rawal has spoken about his rift with Akshay and also addressed the future of the much-awaited film.

Speaking on The Lavari Show, Paresh put all speculation to rest and shared that the film is very much happening. He revealed that the delay occurred due to technical issues between Akshay and the makers. “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for Rs 25 crores, that is all okay yaa, it’s like kachva chaap agarbatti,” Paresh said.