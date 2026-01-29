Paresh Rawal confirms Hera Pheri 3 is happening after Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 cr lawsuit, says film would be a ‘disaster’ without Babu Rao

Paresh Rawal has spoken about his rift with Akshay Kumar and also addressed the future of the much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readChennaiJan 29, 2026 09:36 AM IST
Suniel ShettyParesh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in a still from Heri Pheri.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Hera Pheri franchise is one of the most iconic franchises in Hindi cinema. The first two films were massive hits, with the original attaining cult status over the years. However, ever since Hera Pheri 3 was announced, the film has been surrounded by one controversy after another. This included the time when Paresh Rawal exited the film abruptly, following which co-star and producer Akshay Kumar sued him for Rs 25 crore. Now, Paresh Rawal has spoken about his rift with Akshay and also addressed the future of the much-awaited film.

Speaking on The Lavari Show, Paresh put all speculation to rest and shared that the film is very much happening. He revealed that the delay occurred due to technical issues between Akshay and the makers. “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for Rs 25 crores, that is all okay yaa, it’s like kachva chaap agarbatti,” Paresh said.

He added that he personally has nothing to do with the conflict and clarified that he is ready to sign the film once the technical matter between the producer and Akshay Kumar is resolved.

Paresh also admitted that Hera Pheri 3 would not be the same without his character, Baburao. “But even at the cost of modesty, I am saying that if they’re going with the idea of doing Hera Pheri without Babu Rao, then it will be a disaster,” he said. He further added, “So, it’s simple, if this gets resolved between the two, I will sign the papers. Nothing to do with me, but it will happen 100%.”

Also Read | Paresh Rawal corrects fan who calls him ‘hero’ of Hera Pheri 3, requests him to reconsider his exit: ‘There are three heroes’

In 2022, an official announcement was made confirming that the third instalment of Hera Pheri was in the works. However, reports later claimed that Paresh Rawal had suddenly exited the project. This was followed by Akshay Kumar suing the actor over ‘gross unprofessional conduct’. However, the two later reconciled their differences, with Akshay eventually dropping the charges, leading to Paresh returning to the film and confirming that all issues between them had been resolved.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Why Border 2’s heavy reliance on nostalgia prevents it from finding its own soul
Border 2
Arijit Singh’s retirement makes sense; exploitative Bollywood & a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh
Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol film to enter Rs 300 cr club globally
Border 2
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Jammu villagers answer call of duty, trek 15 km in snow to help stranded Armymen
On R-Day eve, Jammu villagers answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen
Jharkhand High Court divorce case
‘Not just leaving house’: Jharkhand HC explains why simply moving out doesn't count as 'desertion' in divorce
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Border 2
Why Border 2’s heavy reliance on nostalgia prevents it from finding its own soul
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
amrita raichand
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
Google VP
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch
The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.(Image credit: Snap)
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
amrita raichand
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement