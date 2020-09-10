Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama

Paresh Rawal is the chairperson of National School of Drama. (Express photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed National Award-winning actor Paresh Rawal as the chairperson of National School of Drama.

The Ministry of Culture’s handle tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to the renowned Indian film actor and National Award winner @SirPareshRawal

for his appointment as the chairman of @nsd_india. Under his able leadership, NSD will certainly reach to the new heights.”

Heartiest congratulations to the renowned Indian film actor and National Award winner @SirPareshRawal for his appointment as the chairman of @nsd_india. Under his able leadership, NSD will certainly reach to the new heights. pic.twitter.com/QR3ksVtyNZ — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 10, 2020

The National School of Drama’s Twitter handle also posted, “We are glad to inform “Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india.” NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights. @prahladspatel @MinOfCultureGoI”

Paresh Rawal told PTI his role as chairperson of National School of Drama will be “challenging but fun.” Before Rawal, the post was held by acclaimed Rajasthani poet and theatre personality Arjun Deo Charan.

