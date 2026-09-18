Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak temple, watch videos

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday afternoon to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings ahead of welcoming their second child.

Mom-to-be Deepika was dressed in traditional attire for the visit. Ranveer Singh’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, also accompanied the couple. Ranveer remained by Deepika’s side, holding her hand as they made their way to the temple.

The Siddhivinayak visit came a day after Ranveer made a solo trip to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

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Several photos and videos from Ranveer’s Thursday night visit have since gone viral. The actor posed for pictures and interacted with fans at the pandal.

The visit to Lalbaugcha Raja and Siddhivinayak temple comes at a special time for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most popular Ganpati pandals, attracting thousands of devotees as well as Bollywood celebrities during Ganesh Chaturthi. Besides Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, members of the Ambani family and several other celebrities also visited the pandal this year.