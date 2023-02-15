scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Shilpa Shetty showers love on daughter Samisha on her birthday, calls her ‘mini-me’. Watch adorable video

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra shared birthday wishes for their daughter Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra show love on daughter SamishShilpa Shetty's 'mini-me' Samisha wants to fit into Mumma’s shoes already. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned an adorable birthday post for her daughter Samisha, who just turned three. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of Samisha trying her best to fit into Shilpa’s heels.

The doting mom wrote, “Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma’s shoes already…3 going on 23! 😅👩‍👧👠♥️🧿🤣Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya…♥️ we all love and adore you more than we could ever express ♥️🧿 May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom ✨🧿♥️🤗#daughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude.”

Shilpa’s post received a lot of love from fans and friends. Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty wrote, “Happiest Birthday my cutest munchkin Samisha Doll .. you’ve brought so much love fun laughter & joy in our lives .. Stay blessed & protected always my Cutiepie – Luv you loads my baby.” Farah Khan posted, “Happy birthday to this laddoo 💕.” Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, and Smriti Khanna also showered love on the birthday girl.

Samisha’s dad Raj Kundra took to his Twitter account to share a photo with her. He wrote, “The only girl in the world I LOVE soooooooo much!!! Happy Birthday My Angel🤗 #minime #HappyBirthday #Samisha.”

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan, and the couple welcomed Samisha three year back, via surrogacy.

Shilpa, who was last seen in an action comedy film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, will soon be making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Indian Police Force, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:39 IST
