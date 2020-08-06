Pareeksha movie release LIVE UPDATES

Pareeksha is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: Prakash Jha Production/Twitter) Pareeksha is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: Prakash Jha Production/Twitter)

Prakash Jha directorial Pareeksha – The Final Test is finally streaming on ZEE5. The movie stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and Shubham Jha. Touted to be a commentary on India’s education system, it follows the story of a rickshaw puller in Bihar who dreams of providing quality education to his son and the eventual challenges he faces. Jha, known for critically-acclaimed films like Apaharan, Gangaajal, Raajneeti, Mrityudand and Damul, is making his digital debut with Pareeksha.

Speaking about the story of Pareeksha, the filmmaker told indianexpress.com, “The core of the story has been with me since childhood. I also used to travel to a convent school via a rickshaw, and I would always wonder about the kid of that rickshaw puller and even the peon in the school. Then Abhayanand once told me the story of the time he was posted in Jahanabad, which is a Naxal-afflicted area. Sometimes, when they would raid, they wouldn’t find the Naxals but would come across their children. These kids, once they overcame the fear of speaking to a police officer, would turn out to be so expressive. There were many success stories that came from there, when they were provided with the right education. That’s how the story came into being. There have been so many real-life stories of people who have faced several hurdles to give their kids basic education.”

Pareeksha had its premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year at Goa. Sharing his expectations from Pareeksha, Prakash Jha said, “I want people to enjoy it. It’s a beautiful story. For inspiration, they can just look around. Recently, when the board results were announced, we read about so many brilliant stories. From a girl staying in footpath all her life passing the exams, to a young child climbing up a mountain to get network. All these are inspirational tales and will make you understand the extent one has to go to get the opportunity to study in the country.”