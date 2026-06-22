Pankaj Tripathi’s brother hospitalised after brutal attack over land dispute, 1 arrested

A shocking incident involving the family of actor Pankaj Tripathi has come to light after his elder brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, was reportedly attacked in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. According to reports, the assault took place near his residence and left him seriously injured.

Bijendra Nath Tiwari, the elder brother of Pankaj Tripathi, was allegedly attacked on Sunday night in Belsand village under Bihar’s Gopalganj district. He suffered serious injuries in the assault and is currently receiving treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Police have launched an investigation into the attack and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the case. He was initially rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Patna for advanced treatment.