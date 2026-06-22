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Pankaj Tripathi’s brother hospitalised after brutal attack over land dispute, 1 arrested
Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother Bijendra Nath Tiwari has been hospitalised after a brutal attack in Bihar.
A shocking incident involving the family of actor Pankaj Tripathi has come to light after his elder brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, was reportedly attacked in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. According to reports, the assault took place near his residence and left him seriously injured.
Bijendra Nath Tiwari, the elder brother of Pankaj Tripathi, was allegedly attacked on Sunday night in Belsand village under Bihar’s Gopalganj district. He suffered serious injuries in the assault and is currently receiving treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
Police have launched an investigation into the attack and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the case. He was initially rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Patna for advanced treatment.
Gopalganj, Bihar: Brother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused. pic.twitter.com/uZRLUN3WNs
— IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026
Police have launched an investigation into the matter, while the preliminary investigations indicate that the attack took place due to a long-standing land dispute and old enmity between the parties involved.
According to Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, as reported by NDTV, the arrested accused has been identified and is being sent to judicial custody.
More about Bijendra Nath Tiwari and Pankaj Tripathi’s family
Bijendra Nath Tiwari is the brother of Pankaj Tripathi, born as Pankaj Tiwari. The actor is one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actors and a recipient of the National Film Award. Hailing from Belsand village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, actor Pankaj Tripathi is the youngest of four children born to Pandit Benares Tiwari and Hemwanti Tiwari.
Pankaj Tripathi’s brother is a farmer who lives a simple life in their ancestral village. His family stays completely away from the film industry limelight and continues to reside in their native village, managing agricultural land.
During his school years, the actor adopted the surname ‘Tripathi’. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, he graduated in 2004 before carving a successful career in the entertainment industry. Over the years, Tripathi has earned widespread recognition for his roles in projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, and several other critically acclaimed films and web series.
The recent attack on his brother Bijendra Nath Tiwari comes after another tragedy struck the family in 2024. In April that year, Tripathi’s brother-in-law, Rakesh Tiwari, lost his life in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, while the actor’s sister, Sabita Tiwari, suffered a leg fracture in the same incident.
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