Pankaj Tripathi to play Man Singh in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will soon be seen in Luka Chuppi, is now gearing up to play Man Singh in Kabir Khan directorial ’83, which chronicles India’s first World Cup win in 1983. Man Singh was the manager of the team back then. The film also has Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev.

The makers of ’83 took to Twitter to announce the news. Their tweet read, “The man behind the champions, #ManSingh, will be played by Actor Extraordinaire @TripathiiPankaj. #CastOf83”

Ranveer will soon begin training with Kapil Dev for the sports drama. The cricketing legend captained the Indian squad during the 1983 World Cup.

“I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil Sir. I feel like that time spent would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him,” Ranveer said in a statement.

“I want to absorb as much as I can from him. His story, his experiences, his thoughts, feelings, his expressions, his energy,” he added.

Ranveer earlier trained with bowling great Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who will be portrayed by Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk in the film.

Apart from Ranveer, Ammy Virk and Pankaj Tripathi, the film will star Chirag Patil (son of Sandip Patil), Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth and many others.

’83 will go on floors in May and release on April 10, 2020.