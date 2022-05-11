scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga gets release date

Said to be inspired by true events, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is touted to be a 'dark humour laced satire'. It also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 6:24:50 pm
pankaj tripathi sayani gupta sherdilSherdil: The Pilibhit Saga will release in June. (Photo: PR Handout)

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is set to release in theatres on June 24. Written and directed by five-time National Award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, Sherdil also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

The makers shared stills from Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga on Wednesday. Said to be inspired by true events, it is touted to be a ‘dark humour laced satire’. As per the synopsis, the film is “an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.”

Also read |Pankaj Tripathi revisits Masaan’s deliciously succinct ‘kheer’ sequence: ‘I was initially offered…’

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Match Cut Productions. Talking about his latest project, director Srijit Mukherji said in a statement, “I got inspired by the real incident of tragic practices in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and I knew I had to capture it in my next. It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man and nature conflict.”

Srijit added that “this subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audience regarding various social issues in our society.”

Srijit Mukherji has previously directed critically acclaimed films like Autograph (2010), Jaatishwar (2014), Chotushkone (2015), Rajkahini (2015) and Ek Je Chilo Raja (2019) among others. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is his second Hindi outing after Begum Jaan (2017).

