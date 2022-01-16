Pankaj Tripathi shares adorable throwback photos with wife Mridula on 17th anniversary, Anurag Kashyap and Archana Puran Singh shower love

Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday shared a heartfelt anniversary post for wife Mridula. Sharing some throwback photos with her, the Mirzapur actor wrote in Hindi that he has completed 17 years of marriage. And on the same occasion, he was sharing a few special moments from their journey. “सत्रह साल हुए आज परिणय सूत्र में।इस सुखद यात्रा की कुछ यादें। धन्यवाद❤️🙏🏾 ।,” he wrote.

While there are photos of younger Pankaj and Mridula, he also shared a couple of captures from their wedding day. As soon as he posted the pictures, his friends from the industry started flooding the comments section with love and wishes for the couple. Their neighbour Archana Puran Singh wished them a happy anniversary and wrote, “बहुत बहुत बधाई मृदुला और पंकज❤️❤️❤️ .”

His 83 co-star Dinker Sharma posted, “आज पड़ेगा सब को गाना… धिक्क ताना धिक्क ताना धिक्क ताना … धिक्क-धिक्क-ताना-२-३…🎶🎶❤️🤗 ख़ूबसूरत जोड़ें को ख़ूब सारी बधाइयाँ✨, while Jatin Sarna replied, ” Bohat bohat badhai dada🙏aur Bhabi ko🤗🙏.” Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Waah .. badhai” and others like Salony, Yogesh Tripathi, Swati Semwal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rasika Dugal, Flora Saini wished the couple as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

In an interview with The Better India, Mridula Tripathi spoke at length about her first meet with Pankaj Tripathi, sharing that it was May 24, 1993, on her elder brother’s tilak ceremony when they came across each other. “I was on my way to a tiny room on the terrace to get dressed when this boy with hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard crossed me. Those eyes would go on to follow me during the entire function,” she said. Mridula was in ninth grade and Pankaj was two years her senior when they first met and had an instant connection.

In the same interview, the actor praised his wife and said he could build a career without worries, as she took up the responsibility of running the house. “If you ask me about my struggle, I don’t have any sad details like sleeping on a footpath or starving for days. That’s because my wife, Mridula, had taken over the entire responsibility of the house. In fact, I tell everyone that she is the man of the house,” the actor said.

“My wife Mridula and I survived on her income in Mumbai. She was a qualified school teacher and she got a job in Mumbai while I did what all out-of-town actors in Mumbai do… Struggle,” Pankaj had mentioned in another interview.

Pankaj and Mridula have a 15-year-old daughter Aashi.