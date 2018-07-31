Pankaj Tripathi to play south Indian actor in Shakeela biopic

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Sacred Games. Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Sacred Games.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will essay the role of a southern film actor of the 1990s in Shakeela. Based on the life of Malayalam film actress Shakeela, the film will see Richa Chadha in the lead role. Tripathi has shared screen space with Richa before in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan. Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the movie will depict the life of the actress spanning from her young days to becoming a popular name in the late 1990s.

Pankaj has been studying his character’s nuances carefully. He will join the team towards August end in a location in Karnataka for the shoot. “I am delighted to be part of this biopic. It talks about the life of Shakeela that people need to hear and my character is someone who is her friend and also an actor. It is amazing to know all the stories, anecdotes and incidents that have happened in her life. I am glad I could be a part of this film,” Pankaj said in a statement.

The actor has had a busy year so far. He has been appreciated for his role in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix original series Sacred Games. The series starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles and was based on Vikram Chandra’s book of the same name. Tripathi also won a National Award for his performance in Amit V Masurkar’s Newton that released last year. The film starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

