Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his connection with Sidharth Shukla: ‘Wo bohot aadar karta tha…’

Pankaj Tripathi, in a recent chat, fondly remembered his connection with late artistes Irrfan Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

pankaj tripathiPankaj Tripathi expressed his fondness for late TV star Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Pankaj, Sidharth/Instagram)

Pankaj Tripathi and Sidharth Shukla deeply cared for each other, the actor said about the late TV star in a recent interview. Pankaj, who was told that Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill likes his work, expressed his gratitude to her and then went on to remember his relationship with actor Sidharth Shukla.

While speaking with Connect FM Cananda, the actor said that not many people are aware about the connection he and Sidharth shared: “(To Shehnaaz Gill) Thank you for liking my work as an actor. Because you mentioned Shehnaaz, Sidharth Shukla ki yaad aa gayi hai. Bohot log ko pata nahi hai, Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera aur kaafi connected the hum dono (Because you mentioned Shehnaaz, I am suddenly reminded of Sidharth Shukla. Not many people know that Sidharth respected me a lot, and we shared a deep connection with each other).”

Also Read |Pankaj Tripathi reveals he gets scripts where it’s mentioned ‘Tripathi’s signature neck movement here’

During the chat, Pankaj also grew emotional as he remembered his ‘favourite’ Irrfan Khan. The actor said that he was inspired to take up acting by seeing Irrfan’s journey. “Irrfan sahab hamare prem hai. Unko hi dekh kar prabhavit hua tha aur chahta tha abhineta banoo. So wo ek scene English medium ki meri kamai hai (Irrfan sahab was very dear to me. I got inspired to take up acting by watching him do magic on screen. That one sequence that I shared with him in English Medium is very precious to me).”

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the OTT release Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. He will next be seen in OMG 2 — Oh My God 2, alongside Akshay Kumar.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:45:23 pm
