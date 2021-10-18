Pankaj Tripathi plays dholak as he hosts a musical evening at his home, watch video

October 18, 2021 2:07:09 pm
Pankaj Tripathi is a man of many talents. After we’ve impressing fans with his acting prowess, the talented star is grabbing eyeballs for his dholak skills. In a video that’s emerged, Tripathi is proves that he’s well versed with playing the musical instrument too.
The video has been shared by Shashibhushan on Instagram. His account says he’s a writer, and in what appears in the video, Shashibhushan is singing while strumming an ukulele. In the video, Pankaj Tripathi is matching tunes on a dholak, as one can also see his wife Mridula enjoying the musical piece.
Shashibhushan’s Hindi caption translated into, “With Kaleen bhaiya. Today, I got a chance to visit Kaleen bhaiya’s house. Pankaj bhaiya is a beautiful human being, so much so, that in our second meeting itself, I got the guts to call him bhaiya instead of sir. I thankful to Avinash Das who helped me fulfil my dream. Loads of love. I’ll always remember your support.”
Pankaj Tripathi has appeared in some praiseworthy films in last one year, including Gunjan Saxena, Ludo and Mimi. He was recently a guest on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with actor Pratik Gandhi. Tripathi will next be seen in 83.
