Pankaj Tripathi plays a south Indian superstar in Shakeela, see first look poster

Pankaj Tripathi plays an actor in Shakeela. (Photo: Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram)

The makers of Shakeela on Monday released the first look of Pankaj Tripathi’s character in the biopic. Tripathi will play a south Indian superstar in the film.

Talking about his role in Shakeela, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with my very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artistes on screen. It is an interesting and colourful character.”

Shakeela is the biopic of south Indian adult star Shakeela. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha will be seen in the titular role.

The Indrajit Lankesh directorial was scheduled to hit theatres earlier this year, but due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the film’s release was postponed. Shakeela will now hit cinema halls on Christmas.

