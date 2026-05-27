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People judged me for not speaking English, assumed I came from poverty: Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi admitted that such experiences could easily make someone develop an inferiority complex, but he consciously chose not to let it affect his self-worth.
Pankaj Tripathi is regarded as one of the finest actors in the country, but there was a time when success was a distant dream for him, and in pursuit of that dream, he came to Delhi to study at the National School of Drama. What he believed would be the beginning of his journey soon turned into a struggle about identity, language and acceptance. In a recent interview, the actor recalled experiencing a massive cultural shock when he first moved to Delhi in 2001.
“When I came to Delhi in 2001, I faced cultural shock. It was the first time I saw girls smoking. I was like, ‘Yeh kaisi ladkiyan hain?’ (What kind of girls are they?) But after about fifteen days, I realised that wasn’t the right way to look at it,” he shared on the YouTube channel Yuvaa. Coming from a Hindi-medium background, Pankaj revealed that language became one of the first barriers he faced in the city.
“People judged me very quickly because of my language. They assumed that if someone cannot speak English fluently, they must come from a poor background or lack exposure. People often judge your capability based on the language you speak, whereas in reality, the two have nothing to do with each other,” he said.
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The actor admitted that such experiences could easily make someone develop an inferiority complex, but he consciously chose not to let it affect his self-worth. “There are two ways of dealing with it. Either it becomes the source of an inferiority complex, or you rise above it. Thankfully, I never got trapped in that mindset. I never had an identity crisis, and that helped me survive those years,” he added.
Years later, Pankaj Tripathi found his breakthrough role in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). His effortless performances and grounded personality in subsequent film turned him into one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema.
However, the road to success was far from easy. During his struggling years in Mumbai, it was his wife, Mridula, who became the sole breadwinner of the family while Pankaj continued chasing acting opportunities.
Recalling those difficult days in an interview with The Better India, Mridula said, “It was a tough time, but neither of us ever felt that we were doing anything extraordinary for the other person. It’s like when one hand is injured, you naturally use the other hand instead.”
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