People judged me for not speaking English, assumed I came from poverty: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is regarded as one of the finest actors in the country, but there was a time when success was a distant dream for him, and in pursuit of that dream, he came to Delhi to study at the National School of Drama. What he believed would be the beginning of his journey soon turned into a struggle about identity, language and acceptance. In a recent interview, the actor recalled experiencing a massive cultural shock when he first moved to Delhi in 2001.

“When I came to Delhi in 2001, I faced cultural shock. It was the first time I saw girls smoking. I was like, ‘Yeh kaisi ladkiyan hain?’ (What kind of girls are they?) But after about fifteen days, I realised that wasn’t the right way to look at it,” he shared on the YouTube channel Yuvaa. Coming from a Hindi-medium background, Pankaj revealed that language became one of the first barriers he faced in the city.