Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his humble background, says he’ll never be able to ‘take a big loan to buy a fancy car or a huge home’

One of the most inspiring rags-to-riches stories in Bollywood has to be that of actor Pankaj Tripathi. Tripathi is one of the finest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. He made his film debut with minor roles in Run and Omkara and has since worked in more than 60 films and several television shows. However, his breakthrough performance was his antagonistic role in the Gangs of Wasseypur films.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor has opened up about how he has no extravagant material aspirations in life and is content with whatever he has thanks his modest past.

He said that he comes from a humble background and even though he has been living in Mumbai with his wife Mridula for many years, they’ve “never felt the need to pursue a flamboyant lifestyle or a luxurious life.” He had also shared that he wouldn’t buy a fancy car or a huge home because, “I am the son of a farmer and growing up in a remote village in Bihar, we had barely seen any money. My parents didn’t even have a television at home.” And that because of his background and past experiences, he understands the “value and vice” of money.

About seeking happiness in life, he said, “I believe you don’t need an extravagant amount of money to be happy or comfortable in life. I always try to stay happy with what I have.”

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in films such as Mimi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, 83 and Bachchhan Paandey. He is now preparing for OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Sherdil.