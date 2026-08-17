‘Whom are you texting?’: Pankaj Tripathi’s callout to his wife leaves IFFM audience in splits

Actor Pankaj Tripathi received the prestigious ‘Artist of Distinction’ honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. Pankaj was accompanied by his wife Mridula Tripathi at the festival. During a session with Rajeev Masand at IFFM, the actor jokingly called her out for being glued to her phone.

In a video going viral on social media, Pankaj can be seen speaking at IFFM when he notices Mridula busy on her phone. After realising that she was not paying attention to his session, he jokingly asked whom she had been texting continuously. His humorous reaction left the audience in splits.