Pankaj Tripathi on Luka Chuppi: It makes an important point about a relevant subject

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been making waves with his impactful performances. After delivering the goods in movies like Masaan, Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, Newton, Gurgaon and Stree, the versatile actor is looking forward to leaving an indelible impression with his upcoming performances.

Pankaj, who will next be seen in Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi, spoke to indianexpress.com about new projects, what drew him to Luka Chuppi and whether he will make a return in Netflix’s Sacred Games Season 2.

Ask him about how does he choose his movies, and after a pause of a few seconds, the actor says, “Sometimes the people you are about to work with attract you, and I, personally, look for a social concern in every movie that I do. Something that a movie says or does without being in-your-face preachy about it. Dinu (Dinesh Vijan, the producer of Luka Chuppi) thinks I am lucky for his movies. ‘Aap sambhal lena,’ is his one-liner to me whenever I reach the sets.” Pankaj had previously collaborated with Dinesh Vijan on Stree, which went on to join the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

So what drew the actor to Luka Chuppi, which on the surface of it, looks like just another rom-com? “My character is a small town resident called Babulal. He is colourful and funny, has a quirk to him. He is the kind of person who is always looking for trouble but is ultimately a sweet guy. People will like him, no one will feel any kind of hatred towards him, I am sure,” Pankaj says.

“I have a connection with Dinu. I had a lot of fun while reading the script. And the thing that really drew me to the movie was that apart from being a commercial entertainer, the film makes an important point about a relevant subject,” the actor adds.

Pankaj Tripathi has previously worked with both his Luka Chuppi co-stars Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurana. Explaining his dynamics with the actors, Pankaj says, “It’s easier to work with people you have collaborated with before, because you need that sense of comfort and you need that kind of tuning with the actors. Yes, with Kriti, it was interesting, because in Bareilly Ki Barfi we were a father-daughter duo, but in Luka Chuppi, I share a completely different equation with her. So Kriti was finding it a bit difficult to embrace my character wholeheartedly.”

Things look bright for Pankaj Tripathi, as after Luka Chuppi, he has signed Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 and the action film Drive. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Richa Chadha once again in Shakeela. The duo had previously worked together in 2015’s Masaan. But when the subject of Sacred Games Season 2 comes up, the actor says, “You know I can’t talk about it, but yes, I am a part of the second season.”