Pankaj Tripathi choked up remembering ‘inspiration’ Irrfan Khan: ‘I will be honoured if people consider me an actor like him’

Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan are among the actors who make every character look easy on screen. They stun you with their performances, irrespective of how big or small the role is. Irrfan left millions of hearts broken when he passed away on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Pankaj, who shared the screen space with Irrfan in his last film Angrezi Medium, was one of the many who mourned his loss.

He posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, “कभी कभी भावनाओं को बता पाना सम्भव नही होता , वही हो रहा है इरफ़ान दा। (Sometimes, it is impossible to express your emotions. That’s exactly what’s happening with me, Irrfan.)” Months later, he appeared on Express ADDA where the audience saw him getting emotional while talking about Irrfan.

When someone questioned Pankaj about who inspired him in his journey of being an actor, Pankaj said that he comes from the school that gave Indian cinema actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. In the same response, he remembered how Irrfan left an impact on him and influenced him as an actor.

“Irrfan mujhe bohot prabhavit karte the. Main pata nahi unke gharane ka hoon ya nahin par agar kehlaunga toh bohot accha manunga. Mujhe unse bada prem tha (I have got my inspiration from Irrfan. I don’t know if you can call me from his school of acting but in future, if the audience says so, I would feel honoured. I really loved him),” the actor said, adding that talking about or remembering the late actor leaves him “teary-eyed.”

This was not the first time when the Stree actor expressed his adulation for Irrfan.

During the promotions of Angrezi Medium, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement that his role in the film is like “my guru dakshina to him.”

“I have always been inspired by Irrfan’s performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior and Paan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in the Indian cinema and my role in this film is almost like my guru dakshina to him,” he said.