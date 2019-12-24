Pankaj Tripathi on 2019: It was special, but now I need a holiday

Pankaj Tripathi ruled the digital space in 2019 with shows like Sacred Games 2 and Criminal Justice. Pankaj Tripathi ruled the digital space in 2019 with shows like Sacred Games 2 and Criminal Justice.

Pankaj Tripathi seems to be omnipresent in Bollywood. He was seen in nearly half a dozen projects in 2019, playing all kinds of roles – from a comic one in Luka Chuppi to an antagonist in Super 30. His work in web shows like Mirzapur, Sacred Games 2 and Criminal Justice only cemented the fact that he can lift any story with his sheer brilliance.

Tripathi, who has some big-ticket projects next year, looked back at 2019 fondly. “What wasn’t happening with me till now, happened this year. I reached a lot of people and had a good stint on digital. I received a huge online audience and I was appreciated a lot. 2019 was very special,” he told indianexpress.com.

So did 2019 change anything in him as an artiste or as a person? “Nothing really changed. Rather my name and work reached a larger audience. I got a lot of respect and love of people. Now, wherever I go, the love with which people meet me (is great). I also feel a sense of responsibility,” Pankaj Tripathi shared.

The actor is now looking forward to 2020. He said, “Some very special films are coming in 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 83, Anurag Basu’s next, Mirzapur 2 – I am eagerly waiting to see how these four projects are received by the audience. Apart from that, now I need a holiday. I am tired of working back-to-back. So in 2020, after completing my commitments, I will go on a vacation. I want to sit for 3-4 months and do things as per my heart’s desire.”

