Pankaj Tripathi on cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘This is a democracy, even if you don’t agree…’

August 14, 2022 2:25:17 pm
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about the ongoing cancel culture of Bollywood which has affected films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. With ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ still trending on Twitter, Tripathi said that it is people’s right to voice their opinion, since we live in a democratic country.
In an interview with India Today, Tripathi talked about the correlation between films and the betterment of society. He said, “Democracy me sabko apni baat rakhne ka adhikaar hai (In a democratic world, everyone has the right to voice their opinion). But at the same time, films are a big medium that generate revenue to the government. This revenue is then used for the betterment of the society. Lekin, sehemati ho ya nahi, (however, if they agree or not), this is each individual’s right.”
“BoycottLaalSinghChaddha” has been trending ever since the trailer of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released. Even after the film was released, the trend continued and the film opened with only Rs 10 crore at the box office. Protests are also taking place in several regions of the country with members of the Hindu outfit Sanatan Rakshak Sena staging protests in Uttar Pradesh.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, had earlier opened up about the ongoing cancel culture. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Kareena had said, “They shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years,” she added and urged people to not boycott the film.
