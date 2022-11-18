Pankaj Tripathi on board to play former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, who is known for his work in Marathi cinema, will take the director’s chair to helm the biopic of India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The late politician, who is remembered for his powerful speeches, will be portrayed onscreen by actor Pankaj Tripathi. The makers of the film confirmed the news on Friday.

The film will be co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Sandeep Singh and has been titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye- ATAL. The film is written by Utkarsh Naithani, who has earlier written for shows such as Saraswatichandra, Mahadev and the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Pankaj is excited to be part of the film and said in a statement, “It’s my honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me.”

Director Ravi Jadhav, who has won National awards for his films Mitraa, Balgandharva and Natrang in the past, hoped to live to up the expectation of the audience with such an interesting story at hand. He said, “For me as a director, I couldn’t have asked for any better story than that of Atalji. On top of this, having an exemplary actor like Pankaj Tripathi to bring to screen Atalji’s story and the support of the producers. I hope that I can live up to people’s expectations with ATAL.”

The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali in association of 70MM Talkies and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad & Shivv Sharma.

Producers Vinod and Sandeep Singh believe that Pankaj is the best option to play the part. Vinod said, “Unanimously, we all had imagined Pankaj Tripathi playing Atalji since we began discussing the film. We are delighted to have one of India’s finest actors playing the part. We also have an exceptional director ‘Raviji’ on board who we are sure will bring the story of our exemplary leader beautifully.”

To this, Sandeep added, “India is soon going to celebrate the life of Atal Ji and his political ideologies. We have a powerful duo of Pankaj ji and Ravi ji to bring the story to life. We aim to release this film in Christmas 2023 which also marks the 99th birth anniversary of Bharat Rana Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji.”