Pankaj Tripathi on being humiliated by industry peers early in his career: ‘I am a human being, felt bad’

Pankaj Tripathi is considered one of Bollywood’s finest actors, and is held in high regard. But it was not always so. Like many youngsters from small towns and non-film backgrounds aspiring to be a part of the industry, he had his struggles in the early part of his career.

After impressing in films such as Omkara and Agneepath, he got his first taste of true fame after his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. As they say, the rest is history. Since then, the actor has delivered several memorable performances.

RJ Siddharth Kannan asked Pankaj in an interview if he had ever made somebody in the film industry eat their words after they had written him off. The 45-year-old actor replied that he has indeed been humiliated by a couple of people, but they probably don’t recall that. “When they met me later, they did not know if they had said something to me,” he said.

Kannan then asked him whether he felt bad when he was humiliated. Pankaj replied, “Yes, yes. Indeed. I am a human being, after all, why wouldn’t I feel bad? I felt angry even, but then I try to forget that, as bearing grudges only harms me. So I moved on.”

Pankaj, who will next be seen in the sports drama 83 as PR Man Singh, has his hands full with work. He earlier revealed in an interview with The Times of India that he is “neck-deep in work till August 2022.”

He is also looking forward to the release of OMG – Oh My God! 2 and Bachchan Pandey.