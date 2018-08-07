Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi

In Luka Chuppi, Pankaj Tripathi will play an estate agent from Mathura. In Luka Chuppi, Pankaj Tripathi will play an estate agent from Mathura.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has come on board for Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi where he will be seen playing an estate agent from Mathura. After Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj is the latest entrant in the Maddock Films backed rom-com. “My character is a man with a different sense of humour and whenever the story gets too complicated, he has some contribution to make,” Tripathi said in a statement.

“So far, the audience has only seen me playing simple, sober and desi characters. This time you will see me wearing colourful clothes and I even have highlights in my hair,” he added. Tripathi won a National Award for his performance as a CRPF officer in Amit Masurkar’s Newton. He has distinguished himself in important supporting roles in both independent and commercial cinema.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said Tripathi has an “endearing and ridiculous sense of humour” which was perfect for the film. “In Luka Chuppi he plays an estate agent from Mathura who owns an agency called Baby Doll, which is right opposite a sari shop because he is a bachelor looking for his life partner,” Vijan added. Tripathi is reuniting with his on-screen daughter from Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti, and said he shares a great bond with the actor. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Waiting for u sir!! 🤗🤗❤️❤️ https://t.co/yMehXa0Bi4 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 6, 2018

Pankaj Tripathi also joined the cast of Shakeela biopic that will star Richa Chadha in the main role. He has shared screen space with Richa earlier in Masaan. “I am delighted to be a part of this biopic. It talks about the life of Shakeela that people need to hear and my character is someone who is her friend and also an actor. It is amazing to know all the stories, anecdotes and incidents that have happened in her life. I am glad I could be a part of this film,” Pankaj had said in a statement.

